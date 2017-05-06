Boxing News

Canelo-Chavez Jr. LIVE undercard results

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Super bantamweight Ronny Rios (28-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, California stopped Danil Noriega (28-11-1, 15 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico in four rounds of a scheduled ten round bout. Rios boxed well keeping his distance popping the jab and following up with big punches as Noriega was taking big punches early on. A short right hand by Rios in the second round sent Noriega to the canvas. Rios then staggered Noriega with a left hook and boxed patiently until referee Vic Drackulich had seen enough and waved it off at 2:22 of the fourth round.

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, undefeated lightweight prospect Joseph Aguirre (17-0, 9 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico won a unanimous decision over Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico’s Angel Aispuro (8-5-2, 5 KOs) in a scheduled six round bout. Aguirre was busy throughout the fight fighting from a distance as Aispuro proved to be tough and durable in going the distance. All three judges scored the bout 60-54.










