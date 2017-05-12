Canelo-Chavez Jr. Update

Boxing News

Multiple sources are reporting that the Canelo-Chavez Jr. PPV telecast may surpass one million pay-per-view buys. An official announcement is expected soon.

———-

In other news, Chavez told ESPN Deportes that he was weight-drained and had no energy when he fought Canelo. “In the last two weeks, I ate very little. The last week I hardly ate anything,” he said. “I made a superhuman effort. That’s why Oscar de la Hoya And Canelo asked me to get down to that weight. They knew that I was going to kill myself…I took the risk, but it didn’t work out.”

———-

Junior stated he plans to continue his career with trainers Nacho Beristain and Memo Heredia.

———-

A postfight video of Junior has emerged on social media. He is seen in what appears to be a hotel room laying on a bed surrounded by about five scantily clad women.

———-

Las Vegas and Dallas are the leading contenders to stage the Canelo-GGG super fight on September 16.