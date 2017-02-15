Canelo-Chavez Jr with WBC commemorative belt

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Photos: Alma Montiel

The World Boxing Council (WBC) will hand out a commemorative belt to the winner of the fight between Mexicans Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr., said WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán. Three designs have been presented and it will voted on with the participation of thousands of fans around the world that will decide the winning design. It will have an elaboration period of about six weeks.

The announcement indicates that for the most outstanding fights of the traditional weekend of May 5 and September 16 will be awarded the belt called “Don Adolfo López Mateos” and the first will be for the winner of the fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., on May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, at a catch weight of 164.5 pounds.

“The WBC is part of the celebration of these two traditional dates and has decided to award the belt to the winner, is a prize to represent our traditional date.”

The belt was designed by the Huicholes Indians.

Adolfo López Mateos was president of Mexico between 1958-1964 and was the main creator of the World Boxing Council in his foundation on February 14, 1963 seeking the unification and regulation of world boxing.