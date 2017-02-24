Canelo-Chavez press tour ends

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Mexican superstars Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco and former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa made their final stop of a four city press conference tour Friday evening at the Plaza Mexico in Lynwood, California for their showdown. Canelo and Chavez will square off on Saturday May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on HBO Pay Per View. The tour kicked off Monday in Mexico City making stops in New York, Houston, and concluded in Los Angeles as Angelinos and Mexican fans were on hand. The press conference was hosted by ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna as he asked the fighters and their teams questions.

Osuna asked both fighters how they felt about the fight.

Canelo: “For me to represent Mexico, it’s an honor. It’s a risky fight and I will be ready and prepare hard do whatever is necessary to win.”

Chavez Jr: “This fight is personal, it’s a war between two Mexicans and may the best man win. I am focused it’s a great opportunity for my career, I am ready to show I can beat anybody.”

When asked about the rivalry.

“It’s a rivalry built years ago. During this tour there was things said but we will work hard for a good fight,” Canelo said.

Osuna then asked Canelo’s trainer Eddie Reynoso and his manager Jose “Chepo” Reynoso about the fight and match-up.

“At this weight, Saul will be strong. Make your bets this will be a fight between two Mexican warriors. Viva Mexico!” Jose “Chepo” Reynoso said.

“When you know how to use your height and reach that can work to your advantage. When you don’t use it there is no advantage,” Eddie Reynoso commented on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Mexican legend “El Gran Campeon Mexicano” Julio Cesar Chavez addressed the fans. “This fight is for you. You will see a great fight. The fighter with the biggest cojones or bigger balls will win,”

“Like always I am his father and will be with him through good and bad. We have always seen the best Canelo but you will see the best Julio,” Chavez Sr. added.

Oscar De La Hoya followed. “What I see is the excitement. The reason we chose this fight is because boxing needed this type of fight. Canelo and Chavez are warriors and Mexican boxing will be on top,”

“Canelo is going to face Chavez, he has never faced him before. This has the ingredients to be a war and all eyes will be on Mexico,” De La Hoya added.

Afterwards Chavez Sr. had something to say.

“De la Hoya got me when I was old. If not I would have kicked his ass!” Chavez said as the two legends laughed and hugged it out.

Canelo and Chavez were asked about what they thought of each other.

“Canelo showed what he can do in the ring,” Chavez Jr. said.

“You haven’t seen the best of me. I know what he brings and I hope he brings out the best in me,” Canelo said.

When asked about Mexican boxing history and Julio Cesar Chavez legacy.

“Chavez continues to be my idol and this time I am fighting his son,” Canelo said.

“My father’s legacy is the greatest Mexican in boxing history. I have my history. This fight will determine who is the best Mexican,” Chavez Jr. said.

Canelo vs. Chavez will be a scheduled 12 round bout at a 164.5 catch-weight as Mexico’s biggest stars will battle it out Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“I am excited for May 6th to give Mexican fans a good fight,” Canelo said.

“We are not playing games. Mexican people wanted this fight and we will give them a good fight,” Chavez Jr. said.

“It means everything for Julio. We all know what Canelo represents. We expect a difficult fight, Canelo has always been the strongest but this time he is moving up in weight,” Chavez Sr. said.

“All I know, it will be a great fight. Canelo and Chavez will be in the best shape. I thing for sure this will be a war,” De La Hoya said.

