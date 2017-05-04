Canelo declares war on WBC

Boxing News

Canelo Alvarez says he doesn’t want the WBC’s colorful “Huichol Adolfo Lopez Mateos” belt, which the organization plans to present to the Alvarez-Cavez Jr. winner on Saturday. Canelo is still steaming over being stripped by the WBC for not defending his WBC middleweight title against Gennady Golovkin. “I won that belt with blood, sweat, sacrifice, a great training camp, by beating Miguel Angel Cotto,” Alvarez told the LA Times Wednesday. “When I vacated it, they gave it to the other guy like that, without making him drop a bead of sweat. He didn’t even go through a single training camp and they gave it to him. They put it on the table. That’s not an organization you can respect…I just don’t want anything to do with the WBC!”