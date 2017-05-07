Canelo dominates Chavez, will face GGG in September

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a high-profile all-Mexican super middleweight grudge match, Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) scored a shutout twelve round unanimous decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-3-1, 32 KOs) on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo outboxed Chavez early on. Alvarez began punishing Chavez in round four. More pain for Junior in rounds five and six. Battered and bruised, Chavez increased his punch output over the rest of the fight, but Canelo continued to win the rounds. In the end, scores were 120-108 across the board.

After the fight, WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin (who we were told wasn’t supposed to even be there) entered the ring and it was announced that Golovkin and Alvarez will fight on September 16.

Gennady Golovkin: Good luck in September.

Canelo Alvarez: Luck is for mediocre people.