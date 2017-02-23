Canelo and Junior hit Houston

Boxing News

By Byron Spurlock

Photos: Robert Hughes

Oscar De la Hoya: The name Julio Cesar Chavez is boxing royalty and the fighter who we are fighting on May 6, he has proven that he is worthy of that name. He comes into the fight as a fighter that doesn’t back down, has a chin and comes ready to fight…Two Mexicans in the ring at the same time is promising to be a war…Canelo by far is one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing today; He has fought some of the best already and at just 26 years of age the best is yet to come from him.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: I’m really glad to be here and I’m thankful for this opportunity; I know that we are not fighting here in Texas but I want all the fans to know that I’m undefeated here…I promise to all the Mexican fans right here that on May 6th I will win this fight.

Canelo Alvarez: Thank you for all love and support and thank you for coming out here today. Come May 6, it’s going to be a good fight and I promise to not disappoint my fans.



