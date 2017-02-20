Canelo, Junior kick off Mexico City presser

Boxing News

Story and photos by Hesiquio Balderas

Chavez Jr and Canelo Faced each other for the first time in the press tour in Mexico City, there was a heavy atmosphere as both rival obviously don’t like each other, it was a big presentation by TV Azteca in front of a huge crowd that were divided, some supporting Canelo some supporting Chavez Jr.

The fighters took the stage.

Chavez Jr: “We conceded at everything they wanted, every single detail, the fight is finally here and I am glad. This fight is from Mexico and I am going to win”

Canelo: “Some of you (the fans) don’t like me, some of you support me but the important thing is that this fight is for Mexico, Mexico deserves this kind of fight, it’s going to be a great one and I will prepare myself as I always do and we will see you May 6th.”

Oscar De La Hoya: ” This is going to be a Great fight, their styles are perfect for each other and Mexicans should be proud of an event like this”.

Eric Gomez: “The eyes of the world will be on this great fight, two Mexicans headlining a huge event in Las Vegas, so the world can testify what Mexicans can achieve and believe me… Even Donald Trump is going to be watching”