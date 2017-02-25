Canelo-Junior war of words continues; both willing to wager purse

Boxing News

By Hesiquio Balderas

It’s pretty clear that Canelo and Chavez don’t like each other, but making a bet for both purses gave the already heated event and extra ingredient that should translate to the box office and to the PPV numbers. The arguments between Saul and Julio continue and that’s why there are less than 1,000 tickets left.

Canelo and Chavez still had a few new things to say about each other.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: “If he wants to do something with the bet we will do it, but let’s do it legally, let’s sign a paper. If we are going to do something, we’ll get it done, not just words. He (Canelo) is the first to say that a man backs his words with his balls, but I don’t see him doing that because he said he was going to fight Golovkin after the Amir Khan fight and he didn’t back up his own words, so I don’t believe in his words.”

Canelo Alvarez: “This fight goes beyond words. This fight is for honor. I made him the bet because he is always talking bad about me, that he is going to knock me out. He makes memes of me and he doesn’t say it in front of me, but I bet him the amount of money that he is going to earn. If I win this fight I will donate a percentage to the immigrant foundation to give my support to our people.”

Julio Cesar Chávez Sr: I do not agree with the bet, I think it’s unethical, this fight is about pride and honor. We don’t care about Canelo’s money, we want his place in boxing everything he has accomplished, his status. Betting is not a good thing. I do not agree.

(Canelo interrupts Chávez Sr)

Canelo: “…but I bet Julio Jr because all of the bad things he said about me, the memes he uploads to his social media. If he is so sure of victory then let’s make the bet a reality.”

Chavez Jr: “If I wasn’t sure about winning this fight I wouldn’t have taken this fight. It’s that simple. Anybody can get knocked out in this sport. I’m pretty sure of victory.”