Canelo: I am Ready for the Best Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Photo: Tom Hogan & Gene Blevins – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico is set for his next showdown as he takes on fellow countryman and former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Canelo will square off against Chavez on Saturday May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on HBO Pay Per View. We caught up with Canelo at the LA press conference as he talked about his upcoming showdown.

“This fight is extremely important for the Mexican fights fans that have wanted this fight. This is a great time to have this fight and I am ready to give the fans a great fight,” Saul “Canelo” Alvarez told Fightnews.com “This is my era,” Canelo added.

“Both guys have their fan base and that’s what makes this fight exciting, that’s why they want to see this fight because its about pride and honor. The reason we made this fight because there is a lot of pride and honor at stake,” Oscar De La Hoya told Fightnews.com

As the anticipation and demand for a Canelo vs. GGG showdown escalates many were stunned when the fight with Chavez was made. What followed was massive criticism for Canelo willing to take the fight at 164.5 and not fight Golovkin. However the fight with Golovkin is imminent following the showdown with Chavez, Canelo gave us his take.

“The contracts are in the hands of Golovkin. Right now I just want to talk about Chavez,” Canelo said.

“This is by far the biggest fight in Mexican boxing history. If its a good fight, why not make a second fight in September but I have always said and want to keep my promise. Golovkin is in Canelo’s radar and is not afraid of him,” De La Hoya said. “Golovkin is a strong middleweight and that’s what the fans want to see. It is going to happen. The plan is to fight him is September that has been the plan all along,” De La Hoya added.

Canelo is coming off a spectacular ninth round knockout over Liam Smith last September in Arlington Texas, Canelo delivered a crunching left hook to the body as a packed AT&T Stadium rose to their feet reminiscent of a Dallas Cowboys touchdown. Prior to the Smith fight Alvarez scored a devastating knockout over Amir Khan in May as Canelo headlined the first ever boxing event at the T-Mobile Arena.

“Last year went well I made some history with the fights I had. All I want to do is put my stamp and leave my legacy,” Canelo said.

Chavez on the other hand is looking to turn things around as he is coming off two straight wins since suffering a humiliating stoppage loss Andrzej Fonfara in April of 2015. He rebounded by winning back to back decisions, just three months later he won a decision against an undersized Marco Reyes in a light heavyweight fight and in his last he defeated Dominik Britsch in a super middleweight bout last December.

“Julio is use to this big stage and has been there with his father during the big fights. He has had his setbacks but he has a very strong style and goes forward applying the pressure but we will do our job in camp to come out on top,” Canelo on Chavez

Which Chavez does Canelo and Oscar expect to show up?

“This is a big opportunity for him. I really expect him to come in well prepared and I am ready for the best Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.” Canelo expects.

“Right now Chavez is a whole new disciplined fighter. I think this is the second half of his career and he knows it that this fight is very important. Winning this fight takes him again to the top,” Oscar De La Hoya said. “He is interested in showing the people he is back,” De La Hoya added.

The 26 year old Alvarez will now gear up for his Mexican showdown with his long time father and son duo trainer Eddie Reynoso and assistant trainer/manager Jose “Chepo” Reynoso in San Diego, California as they prepare for Chavez.

“Now I will begin my preparation and work hard to come out on top,” Canelo on beginning camp.

Canelo vs. Chavez will be a scheduled 12 round bout at a 164.5 catch-weight as Mexico’s biggest stars will battle it out Cinco de Mayo weekend

“Expect a great fight from me I will leave it all in the ring to have my place in Mexican boxing history,” Canelo said.

