Canelo sparring partner reveals camp details

Boxing News

Super middleweight Christopher Brooker (11-3, 5 KOs) will take on Oscar Riojas (14-7-1, 4 KO’s) on Friday, May 12th at The SugarHouse Casino. The scheduled eight-rounder will headline a card promoted by King’s Promotions. Brooker recently helped Canelo Alvarez prepare for Saturday’s mega showdown with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr in Las Vegas.

“I went to camp with Canelo in San Diego, and we ran in the mountains at 15,000 feet. I was there close to two weeks and sparred twenty rounds with him,” said Brooker.

“It was a great experience to be around a fighter who is one of the elite fighters in the world. He is so composed. I was brought into to pressure him and mimic Chavez, Jr. Canelo is such an experienced fighter, and I learned so much from him. He was showing me how to set up my shots, and even certain exercises with my neck.”

Brooker was very impressed with the whole team, and believes that this camp will take him to the next level.

“His team is so professional and down to earth. I am looking forward to this fight on Saturday. It will be a good fight. I was shocked to know that Canelo watched my last fight on ShoBox. They could tell that I was trying to box more and get a way from my brawling style that I had employed in most of my bouts. They gave me good advice, and told me not to change who I was when I was having a lot of success as a pressure fighter, and then to mix in the boxing aspect to my game.”

“I needed this. This will take my to another level.”