Boxing News

Canelo vs. Junior lands in Las Vegas

On Saturday, May 6, the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will play host to the clash between two-division world champion Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) and former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) during the Cinco de Mayo weekend. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View. Information on a press tour and tickets will be announced soon.

Canelo Alvarez: I love fighting in Las Vegas where the most important fights have historically been, and I’m very happy to be back at the T-Mobile Arena for this huge event on Cinco de Mayo weekend. I know that people from all over the world, America, obviously Mexico and everywhere else will attend to witness a great show.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: I’m happy to return to Las Vegas where I’ve had many important battles in the ring. Las Vegas is the home of boxing.










