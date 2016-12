Boxing News

WBO junior middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez could fight at super middleweight in his next bout. Negotiations are ongoing for a Cinco De Mayo showdown (May 6) between Canelo and rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at a 165lb catch weight! Otherwise, the Canelo team is eying several middleweights as his next opponent, including WBO middleweight champ Billy Joe Saunders.