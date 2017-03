Boxing News

Cinemas across the U.S. will play host to a Cinco de Mayo weekend mega-fight “Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.” Presented by Fathom Events and Golden Boy Promotions, those attending the one-day cinema broadcast will receive an exclusive commemorative fight mini-poster. Tickets for “Canelo Álvarez vs. Julio César Chávez, Jr.” can be purchased beginning Friday at FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.