Cano to face Maldonado on June 17

Boxing News

Heavy-handed super lightweights Pablo “El Demoledor” Cesar Cano (30-5-1, 21 KOs) and Fidel “The Atrisco Kid” Maldonado Jr. (23-3-1, 19 KOs) will battle over 10 rounds for the vacant WBC Fecarbox super lightweight title as the main event of the June 17 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Championship hardware will be on the line in the all-Texas co-main event as standout Golden Boy Prospect Joshua “The Professor” Franco (10-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio faces off against Oscar Mojica (10-2, 1 KO) of Dallas for the WBC Youth Silver Super Flyweight title.

Cano, a 27-year-old former interim WBA World Super Lightweight champion and veteran contender who has faced off against the likes of Sugar Shane Mosley, Paulie “Magic Man” Malignaggi and Ashley Theophane is coming off a significant victory over Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera in his last bout.

“Even though I have been a professional for 11 years, I feel like I am just hitting my prime,” Cano, of Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico, said. “With a win over Maldonado, I feel like I will be ready to take on the top opponents at 140 pounds and compete for a world title.”

Maldonado, a 25-year-old southpaw out of Albuquerque, New Mexico is undefeated in his last five fights after engaging in a five-knockdown firefight with Amir Imam and is hungry to push further towards a world championship.

“I can’t wait to get in the ring with Cano and show the Texas fans what I’m all about,” Maldonado Jr., said. “People may call this a crossroads fight, but I’m only interested in taking one road — towards a world championship.”

“We’re honored to host a great fight night with Golden Boy Boxing at Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star,” said Stephen Jones, Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer. “With Ford Center’s outdoor video board and the turf in the plaza, the outdoor area will create a lively experience for boxing fans, and we’re excited to have this event here in Frisco, Texas.”