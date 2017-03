Boxing News

Mexican Challenger Jesus “Carambolas” Alvarez (15-1) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico arrived in Miami today with Manager Carlos “Chino” Espinoza in anticipation of his WBO Latin Welterweight championship match against undefeated prospect “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (10-0) this Friday at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. Alvarez took part in the popular show Titulares Y Mas amongst other promotional activities.