Casey Ramos returns tomorrow night

Boxing News

World rated super featherweight Casey Ramos is back in action on a Top Rank card

at the Marriott Events Center in Burbank, California, on Friday night. Casey, 23-1, 6 KOs, will take on Miguel Beltran, 31-5, 21 KOs, in the main event which will be televised on Solo Boxeo Unimas.

“I know all about Miguel Beltran. He is a tough fighter who has already fought for the world title,” Ramos said. “This is a big fight for the both of us.”

Casey is managed by his uncle John Ramos and trained by his father Rick Ramos. John said “Casey is an awesome, humble kid with great character and in the ring he has an entertaining style. We know we are on a path to a world title fight.”

The Top Rank card includes Eric Deleon vs Daulis Prescott and Arnold Barboza Jr Markus Morris. The weigh in is today at noon at the Burbank Mariott Events Center. On Friday doors open 5:30 pm, the first bell is 6 pm and the Unimas bouts begin 8 pm.