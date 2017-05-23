Boxing News

Ceballos-Reynoso on PPV Saturday

Four fights will air live this Saturday night (May 27) on a $24.95 pay per view from Merida Yucatan, Mexico. Hometown favorite Manuel “El Venado” Ceballos (12-1, 8 KOs) battles veteran Argentinean fighter Cesar Hernan Reynoso (14-8-4, 7 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino super middleweight title in the 10-round main event.

In the 10-round co-feature, undefeated Colombian knockout artist Romar Alexis Angulo (21-0, 18 KOs) will be showcased against another tough Argentinian super middleweight challenger, Rolando Mansilla (13-3-1, 5 KOs). Angulo is world rated by the WBO at #12 and #13 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Something must give in the potentially explosive eight-round middleweight match-up between Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (14-3, 9 KOs), who will be fighting at home, and his fellow Mexican opponent, Michelle “El Bravo” Rosales (34-12, 27 KOs).

In the six-round heavyweight bout opening the PPV broadcast, Tyrone “King of the Ring” Spong (8-0, 8 KOs) puts his perfect pro record on the line against Juan Carlos “Chino” Salas (6-11, 4 KOs). A native of Suriname who fights out of Miami, the 6′ 2″, 230-pound Spong is a former professional kickboxer (74-7-1, 46 KOs).

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Integrated Sports Media will distribute “Brave Warriors In Action” live in the United States, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, on cable, satellite and internet pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH, plus fite.com. The card is co-promoted by A & T Events and Promotions and Mundo Boxing,










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.