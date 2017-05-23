Ceja and Juarez in Panama

Boxing News

By Hector Villarreal

Mexican fighters, super bantam Julio “Pollito” Ceja (30-2, 27 KOs) and minimumweight Saul “Baby” Juarez (23-5-1, 12 KOs) underwent medical examinations at Arena Roberto Duran in Panama City, Panama, under the supervision of the Panamanian Boxing Commission for their WBC World title eliminator fights on Saturday night.

Dr. Rene Arevalo declared both of them in excellent health as well as their respective opponents, former World champion Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (36-5-1, 12 KOs) and Leroy “Sensational” Estrada (15-2, 6 KOs).

The previous 7-day weights were as follows:

Superbantam (122)

Anselmo Moreno 128 vs. Julio Ceja 127.75

Minimum (105)

Leroy Estrada 107 vs. Saul Juarez 111

The official weigh-in ceremony will be held at Hotel El Panama on Friday 1pm.