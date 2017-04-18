Boxing News

Ceja-Moreno WBC eliminator in Panama City

By Gabriel F. Cordero

In a clash of former world champions, Julio “Pollito” Ceja (30-2, 27 KOs) and Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno (30-5-1, 12 KOs) meet May 27 in a WBC super bantamweight eliminator for a shot against current champ Rey Vargas. The event will take place at the Amador Convention Center in Panama City and will be broadcast to all of Mexico by Televisa Deportes. Ceja is ranked #5 in the WBC rankings. Moreno is #3.

Also, Saul “Baby” Juárez (23-5-1, 12 KOs), will also face the local star Leroy “Sensacional” Estrada (15-2, 6 KOs) S) in a minimumweight eliminator.










