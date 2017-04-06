Cermeno-Kubo WBA officials appointed

Boxing News

The World Boxing Association Officials Committee appointed staff for the WBA Bantamweight title fight between Venezuela Nehomar Cermeno and Japan Shun Kubo judges to be held on Sunday in Osaka, Japan.

The third man on the ring will be Roberto Ramirez Jr. from Puerto Rico. Colombian Uriel Aguilera, Mexican Alfredo Polanco and US Robert Hoyle will be in scoring the actions. Alan Kim will supervise the bout.

Cermeno is making the third title defense of the 122lb WBA belt, and has a record of 26-5, 15 KOs. This is Kubo’s first title shot. He is undefeated in 11 fights with 8 KOs.