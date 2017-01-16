Ceylan defends European title against Lowe on March 18 in Aarhus

Boxing News

Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) will defend his European Featherweight title against Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs) on March 18 at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

Ceylan claimed the European strap with a heroic performance against Ryan Walsh on October 15 in Frederikshavn where having touched the canvas in the first-round, the 27 year-old battled back to score a unanimous points decision to become Denmark’s first European Champion since 2007.

The Aarhus-boxer now returns to his hometown arena to make his first defence against undefeated British boxer Lowe, the current Commonwealth Champion and cousin of controversial heavyweight star Tyson Fury.

‘’Dennis is a good fighter, he’s tall and he can box, but he’s not got anything I’ve not seen before,” said Lowe ”I’m coming to Denmark to knock him out!

‘’I know I’m capable of beating him. I wouldn’t have taken the fight if I wasn’t confident. I’ve fought on the big stage before and I’ve boxed in front of big crowds. I’ve been booed, I’ve been hurt, and I’ve come back to win. I’ve got everything I need in my locker and I’m not going home without the belt!’’

Ceylan has been left unimpressed with his opponent’s trash talk, and says he is looking forward to successfully defending his title in front of his home fans in Aarhus.

‘’Lowe talks too much,’’ says Ceylan. ‘’I’m already getting sick of him. All my opponents have said they were going to beat me, but it’s never happened before and it’s not going to happen now, so let him talk.

‘’I respect Lowe like I respect all my opponents. He has earned his right to face me, but I don’t fear him. I feel that I can beat anyone in my weight class and Lowe is just another stepping stone for me to get to the top.

‘’I’m just really happy to be fighting in my hometown. I want to put boxing back on the map and show everybody how good the sport can be. I promise to do my best to make everyone in Aarhus and the rest of Denmark proud.’’

While Ceylan will have the home crowd behind him, Lowe is counting on the support of former heavyweight champion Fury. ‘’Tyson is like a big brother to me,’’ says Lowe. ‘’We do everything together. He is a big inspiration to me and he comes to all of my fights. 100% he will be coming to Denmark to cheer me on.’’

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: ‘’We’re delighted to be returning to Aarhus for what promises to be a explosive night of boxing. This will be a tough test for Dennis’ first European defence. Lowe is a strong, hungry fighter, and he will be coming to Denmark to cause an upset. However, in boxing, it is often said that you are only a true champion once you have defended your title, and this is Dennis’ chance to prove he is a true champion by beating a top contender in front of his home fans at the Ceres Arena.’’

Tickets for the European Featherweight Championship contest between Dennis Ceylan and Isaac Lowe go on sale today at 11.00 (CET) and are available online via www.billetlugen.dk or by calling (+45) 70 263 267.

All the action will be shown live and exclusive in Scandinavia on Viaplay Fighting. For more information please visit www.viaplay.dk/fighting