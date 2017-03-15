Ceylan and Lowe continue war of words at final press conference

Boxing News

Photo: Team Sauerland

Dennis Ceylan (18-0-1, 8 KOs) and Isaac Lowe (13-0-1, 5 KOs) continued their war of words today at the final press conference ahead of their European Featherweight title fight on Saturday night at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark.

Ceylan, who will be making the first defence of his EBU belt, said he has been motivated by Lowe’s behavior in the build up to the fight, and that he intends to punish the British boxer when they meet in the ring.

‘’For me, this fight is personal. I’ve not felt this way about an opponent before. Trash talk is ok, but he crossed the line when he pushed me,’’ said Ceylan, referring to an incident which occurred during a promo shoot last month.

‘’This has given me more motivation than ever, and I look forward to knocking some sense into him on Saturday. It’s a big fight for me and it’s a big fight for Denmark. I promise to make the whole country happy by silencing Lowe.’’

Lowe says he is confident of dethroning Ceylan, and has promised to take the Danish champion into deep waters and beat him in his own backyard.

‘’Dennis is not going to know what to do when he faces me in the ring,’’ he said. ‘’If he thinks it’s personal, we can make it personal. I’m going to take him to places he’s never been before, and I’m going to beat him up. I’m not here for a holiday; I’m here for his belt. He’s going to need every man in Denmark to beat me.’’

Coaches Frank Holm and Jimmy Harrington were also in attendance, with both men backing their fighters to get the job done.

“Lowe has a good jab and moves well, but he’s not on the same level as Dennis. He hasn’t got the same timing, vision or class,” said Holm. “He is a good fighter, I’ll give him that, I just can’t see him giving Dennis any problems on Saturday.’’

‘’I’m not going to give away our game plan, but we’ve looked at Dennis’ previous fights, we’ve looked at his strengths and his weaknesses, and we’re very confident Isaac is going to bring the belt home,’’ said Harrington.