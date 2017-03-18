Ceylan-Lowe ends in technical draw

Boxing News

The showdown between European featherweight belholder Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs) and Isaac Lowe (13-0-2, 5 KOs) ended in a fourth round technical draw on Saturday night at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus, Denmark. An accidental head clash rendered Ceylan unable to continue. Since the bout didn’t go four full rounds, a draw was declared.

Female super bantamweight Dina Thorslund (9-0, 6 KOs) needed just 36 seconds to annihilate Gabriella Mezei (8-8-2, 3 KOs) in a clash for the vacant EBU belt.