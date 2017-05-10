Boxing News

Ceylan-Vidal Euro clash to be promoted by Rimer Box

By Marco Bratusch

Yesterday afternoon at EBU headquarters in Rome, Rimer Boxing promotion, of Madrid, slightly outbid Sauerland Promotions by a razor-thin margin in order to promote the European featherweight title between their challenger Marc Vidal (9-1, 4 KOs) and current title holder Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs). The Dane boxer with Turkish ancestors barely retained his belt via technical draw decision last March in Denmark as a cut occurred in round four and forced the referee to stop a heated two-sided affair against British Isaac Lowe. The winning promoter put in the envelope a squared sum of 25,000 Euros, while the Germans offered 23,305 Euros. As per the winning promoter, the fight might be set in July in Barcelona, Spain.










