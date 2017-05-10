Ceylan-Vidal Euro clash to be promoted by Rimer Box

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Yesterday afternoon at EBU headquarters in Rome, Rimer Boxing promotion, of Madrid, slightly outbid Sauerland Promotions by a razor-thin margin in order to promote the European featherweight title between their challenger Marc Vidal (9-1, 4 KOs) and current title holder Dennis Ceylan (18-0-2, 8 KOs). The Dane boxer with Turkish ancestors barely retained his belt via technical draw decision last March in Denmark as a cut occurred in round four and forced the referee to stop a heated two-sided affair against British Isaac Lowe. The winning promoter put in the envelope a squared sum of 25,000 Euros, while the Germans offered 23,305 Euros. As per the winning promoter, the fight might be set in July in Barcelona, Spain.