Boxing News

Unbeaten WBC super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs) will defend his world title against#1 rated mandatory challenger Charles Hatley (26-1-1, 18 KOs) on April 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The fight will be added to the Showtime telecast headlined by former world champions Andre Berto and Shawn Porter meeting in a 12-round welterweight world title eliminator.