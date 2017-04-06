Charlo ready for Hatley with help of Spence Jr

Boxing News

By Jeff Zimmerman

Super welterweight champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo (28-0, 13 KOs) definitely has swag and an aura around him that is undeniable. Like most fighters he exudes confidence, but there is something different about Charlo. He’s definitely cut from a different cloth. It’s that us against the world mentality that he and his brother Jermall have created and as worked to perfection as they both are world champions just shy of their 27th birthday. It’s also the mantra for their Lions Only motto, which is a way of life for them.

“It’s my life, it’s my heart. There’s things that I went through growing up. There’s things my brother went through growing up. It’s an attitude that we carry, it’s a demeanor. It’s something that it’s instilled in us,” Charlo explained.

“Some people can’t walk even one foot in our shoes on things that we do on a daily basis, so it’s very hard for someone, but there are guys that get out there and they work and have that ambition and work ethic they just need to be steered in the right way and that’s what Lions Only really means to us.”

Charlo is a paradox of sorts and he likes it that way or so it seems. For an undefeated world champion and part of the first sets of twins, with his brother Jermall, to hold a world title in the same weight class at the same time, he’s also underappreciated. And although he is a bit under the radar and cherishes the anonymity to a certain degree, it’s also what drives him.

He has been out of the ring since capturing his world title almost a year ago against John Jackson. He then had to watch his first title defense against Dallas’ Charles Hatley (26-1, 18 KOs) get postponed from its original date of March 11th to now April 22nd as the co-main event of Gary Russell vs. Oscar Escandon at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York and also live on Showtime.

Charlo’s preparation hasn’t been impacted too much by the long lay-off and the initial postponement of the fight.

“It slowed it down and speeded it right back up. Its adversity and some things you have to go through and I had no control of and that was one, but we will be prepared just like we were before.”

And after the fight was postponed, Charlo thought it was a good time to experience the southern California lifestyle as he made the move there to get closer to the Hollywood scene and pursue other ventures outside of boxing. For most fighters, routine is everything, but it seems anything but that way for Charlo.

“Yea a couple of things changed I moved to California, not necessarily move to California but I went and got a spot in California to make a new environment, a new life, so a little bit of change trying to pick up the weather there, training there and now I am back in camp.”

Charlo added, “Dallas is where camp is at so after camp is over I’ll go back to California for something else.”

Charlo has once again kept the boxing world on their toes and showed he’s a different breed than most. After all he split from trainer Ronnie Shields about two years ago even though he was undefeated to train with Derrick James in Dallas, who also happens to train budding superstar Errol Spence Jr. who has his first title shot against Kell Brook in May for the IBF welterweight crown.

On the whispers that he wasn’t training in California suggesting he was not taking Hatley seriously.

“I like that. I like the fact they can be disguised not knowing what I got going on in my life. A lot of people don’t know what I got going on in my life. I’m in California for something completely different, film, acting, producing. I trained everyday and I trained extra hard every day so it’s not like I was just bull shitting.”

James has put his two workhorses in the ring together for sparring for the first time in this camp so they can help each other.

Charlo said, “There’s two great fighters. Me and Errol are both strong, both young, both fast, we are helping each other. Just being in there with EJ has been upping my game and that’s why I am back here in Dallas. Like I said I am glad I had the world confused not knowing what was going on in my life when I was in California but it isn’t their business anyways but I’m happy that I had them confused thinking that I wasn’t serious about training. I’m very serious about training.

Spence Jr believes he is ready to go.

“He’s look’s great, he’s in shape, he’s looking sharp and he’s looking prepared. We have been sparring for probably about a month and half now, he looks great.”

Spence Jr who sparred with Hatley a few times in the past added, “I think it will be an entertaining fight. Charles is a guy who has a lot of heart and basically wears his heart on his sleeve. He might get hurt but continue to fight. Charlo is a guy who can box, got long range and has a reach, a good jab so it will be interesting to see how Charles can handle it.”

Although Spence Jr and Hatley are both from Dallas as well as James and Charlo from Houston, Spence Jr is clear on what he hopes for.

“It doesn’t put me in an awkward position at all. At the end of the day I’m not the guy getting in the ring. That’s Charlo and that’s Hatley that are getting in the ring so it doesn’t put me in an awkward position at all, may the best man win.

“I’m going for my coach, my coach is a Dallas trainer, he’s my coach and we have been working together for a long time so I’m on the side of my coach. So of course I want my coach to have a lot of success, I want him to win.”

Although Charlo has Hollywood on his mind, he’s not losing sight of Hatley who caused somewhat of an uproar when he hopped in the ring after his brother Jermall won not realizing Jermell would be his future opponent.

“Yea it kind of don’t matter to me. If he respect or not, he has to respect me in that ring because I am the champ and I have to do what I have to do to continue to have my title. He’s going to come to win and it’s obvious that he’s going to try to take my title.”

Charlo continued, “I’m not looking past him at all. I’m excited about this fight. I know he’s hungry, I’m hungry. I don’t think I have ever been in the ring with someone not hungry, not trying to beat me. I have never had a chance to fight some bums or people I can just easily walk through.”

Charlo added, “Me and Derrick James and Errol Spence, us guys have been working really hard in the gym and even when they postponed my fight telling me I might be fighting in May I still continued to work because boxing is a lifestyle for me so I continue to learn and I’m not where I want to be. I’m not done yet.”

Charlo plans to come back to Dallas after his fight to help Spence Jr get ready for Kell Brook.

“I am going to come back and help EJ after I fight because I think I have a better style then anybody he has been sparring with for Kell Brook. Because Kell Brook moves a lot, he also punches, so he’s like a boxer, puncher and so am I and just at different weight classes.”

Charlo added, “And so I am heavier than Kell Brook, I hit harder than Kell Brook so that will make Errol’s fight so much easier and Errol with all the pressure is putting on me is going to make my fight much easier as well.”

Charlo has much respect for Spence Jr

“I believe EJ is a world champion and I look at him as a world champion, the guy can fight, he’s strong. At 147, he is a very underrated fighter, people don’t give him the respect, the power, he’s good. He will get his chance this year and everybody will understand why I am saying this right now. That’s it.”

Charlo has big plans for his career both in and out of the ring. He carries both a scowl and a million dollar smile. He is confident, maybe borderline cocky but also super engaging and draws you in with a certain charm.

As he sat on a stool in the packed R&R Boxing Club in Dallas while James wrapped his hands prior to another spirited sparring session with Spence Jr, he shared some of his exciting Hollywood stories that included one of the music industry’s biggest names. He talked about plans with this person immediately after his fight in New York. Charlo is a young man with the world at his fingertips and he knows exactly what he wants out of life. It’s a path very few could or will ever follow. After all, Charlo represents Lions Only.