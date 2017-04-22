Charlo stops Hatley in six to retain WBC title

Boxing News

By Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Jermell Charlo defended his WBC Junior Welterweight title against Charles Hatley with a stunning stoppage victory in round six on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Charlo pressed the action throughout the fight and was hardly in danger as Hartley couldn’t find his rhythm in the fight.

Charlo brought out a stunning 1-2 combination with a left jab and a thunderous right hook to drop Hartley. Hartley wised up and circled the ring to stay out of harm’s way for the rest of the round. The 3rd round remained a one-sided affair with Charlo dictating the pace of the fight, keeping Hatley guessing as to what was coming next and frequently rocking him with his jab.

The end was nigh for Hatley in the 6th round as Charlo saw his opening and took it by flooring Hatley with a vicious straight right that sent him immediately to the canvas. Thankfully, Hatley resumed consciousness and was able to walk out, a somber reminder of the dangers faced in ring and the risks these fighters take. The official time of the stoppage was 0:32 in round 6.

Charlo retains his WBC Junior Welterweight title and moves to 29-0, 14 KOs, while Hatley suffers his second professional defeat and goes to 26-2-1, 18 KOs.