Chavez destroys Alvarez

Boxing News

One week before their brothers clash in a much anticipated all-Mexican Cinco de Mayo showdown, junior middleweight Omar “Businessman” Chavez (35-3-1, 23 KOs) scored a surprising second round TKO over Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (24-5-2, 16 KOs) at the Gimnasio “Manuel Bernardo Aguirre” in Chihuahua, Mexico. Chavez hurt Alvarez in round two and teed off on him. The referee finally stepped in to protect Alvarez from taking any more punishment.

The bout was a rematch. Alvarez previously outpointed Chavez in 2014. Time was 2:05.