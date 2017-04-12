Chavez Jr: I’m going to put him in his place

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been preparing conscientiously for his fight on May 6 against Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. Hall of Fame trainer Nacho Beristain has modified Junior’s training and confirmed that they are having a great preparation at the Otomí Ceremonial Center and will stay there until the last week of April.

“I know that Canelo’s team may be thinking, that it’s going to be an easy fight. But it will be the other way around. It will be the most difficult of his career,” said Chavez Jr.

Julio reacted strongly to Alvarez comment that his fans weren’t real, since he had inherited them from his father.

“If he says his fans are real, the only thing I can tell you is my wife is real and not like his fake girlfriend on Televisa.”

He called Canelo ungrateful because on several occasions Alvarez has said that he does not need the sanctioning bodies to make his career. “He forgot when the WBC gave him the opportunity to fight with Matthew Hatton, even though Hatton wasn’t from that weight division. He is an ungrateful kid who doesn’t have his feet well on the ground, and on May 6 I’m going to put him in his place!”

Ignacio Beristain has confirmed to fightnews.com that Chavez Jr has been very dedicated in training and he has tried to make changes in Julio’s defense seeking to improve many details. “I’m convinced that it’ll be a great fight and that the chances of Chavez Jr have been increasing progressively and it will be the night of May 6 when we can see the results that we hope will be on our side.”