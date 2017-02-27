Chavez Jr. This is the Most Important Fight of My Career

Boxing News

By Miguel Maravilla

Photo: Tom Hogan & Gene Blevins – Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) of Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico looks to redeem his career as he will take on fellow countryman Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Chavez faces Canelo on Saturday May 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on HBO Pay Per View. Fightnews.com caught up with Chavez at the LA press conference as he talked about his upcoming fight with Canelo.

“We are happy to be getting this fight. This is the fight I wanted,” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. told Fightnews.com “This fight is between me and Canelo, for honor and pride, it s a good fight for the Mexican people,” Chavez added.

“This is a very difficult and hard fight but my son will be the one that comes out on top,” Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. told Fightnews.com

The son of the Mexican legend began his career and moved up the rankings with a 43-0-1 record as he got his first title shot in June of 2011, Chavez defeated Sebastian Zbik by unanimous decision to win the WBC middleweight title. After a few defenses Chavez began to live the rock star life as he was arrested for driving under the influence prior to his February 2012 defense against Marco Antonio Rubio. Later that year September of 2012 Chavez suffered the first defeat of his career dropping a decision to Sergio Martinez as his training habits and work ethic was in question going into that fight. Following the Martinez fight Chavez parted ways with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach. It would only get worse as one year later Chavez won a questionable decision to Brian Vera, September of 2013 in his return bout and followed up six months later with another decision over Vera as his weight and discipline were also in question. What followed in April of 2015 was Chavez’s worst night in the ring as he was stopped by Andrzej Fonfara in moving up to light heavyweight.

Mexican fans began to pick Chavez apart as he looks to turn the corner.

“I have more experience now in the ring and in life,” Chavez said. “You can say I have learned my lesson and a different person now,” Chavez Jr. said.

Chavez is coming off back to back wins, a unanimous decision over Dominik Britsch last December in a super middleweight bout in Monterrey, Mexico and in his previous fight one year prior Chavez won a unanimous decision over Marco Reyes.

“This is the most important fight of my career and this fight will get me back to the top,” Chavez Jr. on his last two fights.

“This is the most important fight of my son’s career as I mentioned we have seen the best Canelo but you haven’t seen the best Julio,” Chavez Sr. said.

For his opponent Canelo, he is coming off a ninth round knockout over England’s Liam Smith this past September and is riding a six fight win streak since suffering his only loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Junior and Senior gave us their take on Canelo.

“He is a good fighter and throws great combinations we will have a strong preparation to be victorious. The fights he has struggled in were against Mayweather and Lara because they were bigger guys,” Chavez Jr. on Canelo.

“We all know Canelo and we expect him to bring out his best ,” Chavez Sr. said about Canelo.

Junior will now part for training camp as he will be trained Mexican legendary trainer Ignacio “Nacho” Beristan for his fight with Canelo. Beristain who has guided and trained Mexican fighters Daniel Zaragosa, Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, and Juan Manuel Marquez as well as his brother Rafael Marquez to world titles.

“I will begin my camp and train extremely hard and really look forward to this camp with Nacho Beristan,” Chavez Jr. said.

Having been trained by Mexican trainer Romulo Quirarte, Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, and Joe Goosen. Chavez assures Beristan will bring out the best in him.

“He has worked with the best and made a lot of champions,” Chavez Jr. on Beristan. “Nacho will be will bring out the best in me,” Chavez Jr. added.

Canelo vs. Chavez will be a scheduled 12 round bout at a 164.5 catch-weight as Mexico’s biggest stars will battle it out Cinco de Mayo weekend.

“We are not playing games Mexican fans wanted this fight and I will give them a good fight,” Chavez Jr. concluded.

