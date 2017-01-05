Boxing News

Chavez says Canelo purse demands excessive

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has commented on the status in the negotiations for a possible bout with current WBO super welterweight world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. According to Junior, negotiations are still ongoing but Canelo wants 5x his purse and he finds that unfair and difficult to accept. “I agreed to go to 165 pounds and everything they asked for I’ve accepted. We agreed to less money, but not these excessive childish whims. We’re going to do things professionally and correctly, otherwise there’s no sense to give importance or grow the egos of people who don’t look out for people and the sport or care about the boxing fans.”










