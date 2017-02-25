Chavez Sr. convinces Canelo to end wager

Boxing News

By Hesiquio Balderas

During a heated press tour between Canelo Alvarez and Julio César Chávez Jr., Canelo and Chavez Jr. agreed to make a large wager on the outcome of the fight. Junior’s father, Mexican ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. was against the idea of a bet and thought that it was unethical to proceed with the whole thing. After an appearance on a sports TV show in Los Angeles, Canelo and Chavez Sr. agreed to put an end to the controversy.

“I am a man of my word but just for you, because I respect you, we’ll put an end to this, only because of you,” Canelo told Chavez Sr.

It’s not new to boxing fans that Canelo admires JC Sr. He has called Chavez his idol on numerous occasions. Canelo and Chavez Sr. shook hands and touched fists after agreeing to end the wager.