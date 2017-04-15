Chavez Sr: My Son is bipolar

Boxing News

By Hesiquio Balderas

After recent reports that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr was bored and tired of being in camp and wanted to leave the Otomí Training Center to continue his training in Las Vegas, Mexican ring legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr had some hard words for his son.

“Everything is going well according to what Julio has done in the past, but he’s not exactly where I want him to be. Julio is the type of person that won’t follow instructions. If you tell him to run at 8 am he runs at 10 am. If you tell him to spar six rounds, he spars more rounds or less rounds. So maybe I’m wrong because I want to change him, I don’t know. It’s just the way he is,” Chavez Sr. told David Faitelson of ESPN Deportes

“So, Julio has looked good in the gym but there are things that he should be doing better. Julio is a bit bipolar so at this moment everything is OK,” concluded Chavez Sr.

Chavez Sr. insisted that his son will be in tremendous shape even though there have been a few disagreements in camp between Julio Jr and Julio Sr and between Julio Jr and Hall of Fame trainer Nacho Beristain.

On the other hand, reports from San Diego are that Canelo is in the best shape of his life and has been training like never before. He has no weight problems and has been feeling like a rejuvenated fighter in this new weight category.