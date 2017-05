Boxing News

By David Finger

WBO female featherweight champion Cindy “Checkmate” Serrano successfully defended her title last night (May 13th) at the Coliseo Samuel Rodriguez in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico with a ten round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Paola Torres. All three judges scored the fight 97-93 for Serrano, who improves to 26-5-3, 10 KOs. Torres drops to 10-2-1, 3 KOs with the loss.