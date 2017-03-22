Cherry-Douglas clash set for April 4 on FS1

Boxing News

Former title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) will meet once-beaten Omar Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, April 4 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Televised coverage also features an eight-round showdown between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Rosario (8-0-1, 7 KOs) plus Bethlehem’s Frank DeAlba (21-2-2-, 9 KOs) taking on Massachusetts-native Ryan Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction.