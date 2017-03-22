Boxing News

Cherry-Douglas clash set for April 4 on FS1

Former title challenger Edner Cherry (35-7-2, 19 KOs) will meet once-beaten Omar Douglas (17-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, April 4 from Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

Televised coverage also features an eight-round showdown between unbeaten featherweight prospects Stephen Fulton (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Rosario (8-0-1, 7 KOs) plus Bethlehem’s Frank DeAlba (21-2-2-, 9 KOs) taking on Massachusetts-native Ryan Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight attraction.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.