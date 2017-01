Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez will defend his world title against former world champion and mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on the March 18 Golovkin-Jacobs PPV at Madison Square Garden in New York. K2 Promotions manager Tom Loeffler made the announcement Tuesday. The deal for Gonzalez-Sor Rungvisai was finalized over the weekend and the winner is obligated to face Carlos Cuadras.