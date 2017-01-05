“Chocolatito” Gonzalez Update

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sources close to the WBC super flyweight world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzales say he could return on February 25 in Texas or on March 4 in New York against WBC #1 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

If February 25, Chocolatito would fight on the PPV event headlined by four-division former champion Miguel Cotto and WBA world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux in separate bouts in Frisco, Texas. If March 4, he could fight on the card topped by the welterweight unification between WBC champ Danny Garcia and WBA Keith Thurman. No site officially announced yet but the card is expected to land at Barclays. Television is likely Showtime or CBS.