Chocolatito officially added to GGG-Jacobs

Boxing News

As we reported seemingly ages ago, the official announcement came today that WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs) will defend his title against mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, (38 KOs) on March 18 in the Golovkin-Jacobs co-feature at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“This will be the fifth time Roman and Gennady have fought on the same telecast, ” said Tom Loeffler, Managing Director of K2 Promotions. “They are truly the best combination in boxing to provide fans the maximum value which is always our aim in these promotions for fans in attendance and watching on HBO Pay-Per-View.”