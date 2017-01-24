Chocolatito says foe has power, not much else

Boxing News

WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez (46-0, 38 KOs) held court in front of a huge crowd of Nicaraguan media before heading to Costa Rica for training camp in preparations to defend his title against mandatory challenger Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (41-4-1, 38 KOs) of Thailand on March 18 at Madison Square Garden. Chocolatito is the first four-division world champion in the Nicaragua’s history.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez: “Sor Rungvisai is a fighter very tough fighter who wants my title. His fighting style suits me however I have to be careful because of his power. I have all the tools to beat him. He has power but not much else but I also have to watch for possible head-butts.”

“With the passing of my longtime trainer Arnulfo Obando, my head trainer will now be my father Luis Gonzalez and also in my corner will be Wilmer Hernandez. They were both assistants to Arnulfo throughout my career.”

Manager Carlos Blandon: “We are very excited to start training in Costa Rica on Monday (January 23). Hopefully we will have the same excellent result we did when we trained there for McWilliams Arroyo. Right now it’s snowing and cold in Big Bear and we feel it’s better for Roman to train in Costa Rica where it is warmer, although in Big Bear was where Roman had one of his best training camps before the Carlos Cuadras fight.”