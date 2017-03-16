Chocolatito-Srisaket Face Off

Boxing News

On Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden a press conference was held for the HBO Pay-Per-View undercard fighters featured on the Golovkin-Jacobs PPV at MSG.

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez: I know it’s going to be a difficult fight but this is the best preparation I’ve had. I’m ready to put on a great performance.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: This fight is for the history of Thailand and I’ve come here to win and I will get the victory for the people of Thailand.

* * *

Carlos Cuadras: I’m visiting New York City for the first time, I’m very happy to be here but it’s a little too cold for me…I hope Carmona is ready, I came very prepared. I hope Rungvisai is ready and I look forward to a rematch with Roman and I hope you win…I am strong, I am fast and I am very, very handsome.