“Choko” Rodriguez ready for “Tecuala” Argumedo

Boxing News





Story and photo by Felipe Leon

IBF#6/WBC#7 ranked straw weight Abraham “Choko” Rodriguez (19-0, 9KO) of Tijuana, Mexico, is a long way from home in Jiquipilco, in the mountains of central Mexico, getting ready for his next fight and if all goes as planned it will be against IBF 105-pound champion Jose “Tecuala” Argumedo (19-3-1, 11KO). Argumedo of Tepic, Mexico, is managed by Eddy Reynoso. Reynoso is are better known as the trainer of WBO super welterweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

The twenty-two year old Rodriguez is promoted by Zanfer Promotions who secured an opportunity against Argumedo for some time in March and is only waiting for the official date.

“I am very motivated, anxious and thankful for the opportunity,” Rodriguez recently said from camp. “I want the day to be here already so I can win the title and give my city of Tijuana another world champion.”

Rodriguez is in camp with former flyweight champion Juan Francisco “Gallito” Estrada who is getting ready for his own fight scheduled for March 11th in his native Puerto Peñasco, Sonora. Originally slated to face fellow former champ Edgar Sosa, that fight was scratched after Fernando Beltran, head of Zanfer, got wind of the criticism the fight had garnered on social media. Now a new opponent is being sought for Estrada.

“Estrada is a world class fighter so I am learning a lot from him,” Rodriguez stated. “We are working hard here in camp and I am just waiting for the official date. I have been told Argumedo accepted the fight and they are only discussing details. I am told this week we should have official news.”

As far as Rodriguez and his team, they have accepted all the terms set by the world champion.

Rodriguez captured the vacant WBC Youth straw weight title in November of 2015 with a TKO of tough Colombian Mauricio Fuentes. In 2016 Rodriguez went 4-0, 1KO, with wins over Noe Medina, Angel Guevara, Armando “Chiquita” Vazquez and Giovanni Medina.