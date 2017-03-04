“Churritos” Hernandez dethrones Nawaphon to claim WBC flyweight belt

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Juan “Churritos” Hernandez (34=2. 25 KOs) knocked out reigning World Boxing Council flyweight champion Nawaphon Kaikanha (36-1, 28 KOs) in the third round to became new WBC 112lb titleholder on Saturday night at the National Stadium Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand. Hernandez, going all out for a KO from the opening bell, finally chopped down his taller foe with a series of powerful punches in round three. Nawaphon rose the canvas, but “Churritos” pounced with a brutal barrage and the bout was stopped.