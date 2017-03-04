Boxing News

“Churritos” Hernandez dethrones Nawaphon to claim WBC flyweight belt

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Juan “Churritos” Hernandez (34=2. 25 KOs) knocked out reigning World Boxing Council flyweight champion Nawaphon Kaikanha (36-1, 28 KOs) in the third round to became new WBC 112lb titleholder on Saturday night at the National Stadium Gymnasium in Bangkok, Thailand. Hernandez, going all out for a KO from the opening bell, finally chopped down his taller foe with a series of powerful punches in round three. Nawaphon rose the canvas, but “Churritos” pounced with a brutal barrage and the bout was stopped.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.