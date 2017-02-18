Cincinnati Undercard Results

Boxing News

By Eric Lorta

Desmond Jarman vs. Lucas Burger

Super Featherweights – 4 Rounds

It took Desmon Jarman just 29 seconds into the first round to take care of Lucas Burger. Burger, quite honestly, had no business in the ring with Jarman. The first punch that Burger threw he was off balance and almost fell down. From there Jarman unloaded with a combination and a crisp left hook that floored Burger and that was the end of the fight.

Tra-Kwon Pettis vs. Mike Fowler

Lightweights – 4 Rounds

Pettis used his range and reach to keep Mike Fowler guess the entire fight. Mike Fowler was game, but had no answers when it came to Pettis. Big skill difference in this fight. Ringside Reporter had Tra-Kwon Pettis winning 40-36. All three judges scored the fight 40-36 for Tra-Kwon Pettis.

Curtis Hill Jr. vs. Cory Dulaney

Light Heavyweights – 4 Rounds

Curtis Hill Jr. won by TKO in 1:06 of the first round. A double jab knocked Dulaney to the canvas. Dulaney got back up, but was extremely unsteady and the fight was stopped.