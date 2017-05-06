Boxing News

Claressa Shields back in action

Promoter Dmitriy Salita will feature two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now Women’s NABF Middleweight Champion, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields of Flint, Michigan, in the main event of his next “Detroit Brawl” on Friday, June 16, 2017. Shields (2-0, 1 KO) will face Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship.

Once again sponsored by the Greektown Casino Hotel, tickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com. More fights will be announced shortly.










