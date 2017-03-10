Claressa Shields: This is only the beginning

Boxing News

By Byron Spurlock

“I want to go down in history as one of the best female boxers in the sport,” declared two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Claressa Shields to FightNews. “I want my name to be mentioned with the likes of Laila Ali, Lucia Riker, Christy Martin, and Ann Wolfe. I want to be considered one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves.”

Shields (1-0) continues her quest toward boxing immortality this Friday when she goes toe-to-toe with former world title challenger Szilvia Szabados (15-8, 6 KOs) as the headline attraction of the “Detroit City Gold” card presented by Dmitriy Salita of Salita Promotions. Shields vs. Szabados will also make history as the first women’s boxing event in premium network television when the contest is telecast live on Showtime’s fan favorite “ShoBox” The New Generation” series.

Shields discussed her boxing career – past, present and future – with FightNews earlier this week.

What motivated you to get into boxing?

Well I started boxing when I was eleven years old. My dad showed me a story about Laila Ali and how she used to box with her dad. My dad used to box as well so I thought my dad was introducing me to the sport. At first I took it the wrong way because he didn’t want me to box. He changed his mind and then he signed me up and I have been boxing ever since. Since the first day I walked into the gym I felt accepted and I felt like it was ok to not be a girlie girl. You know how sometimes people say that girls shouldn’t do this and they shouldn’t do that. At the gym it was ok to sweat and run as fast as the boys. It was ok to be sweaty and be mean. Heck that is what a good boxer is! So I stuck with it and grew a love for the sport.

What did you think after the first time you were on the receiving end of a hard punch?

I did not have second thoughts about this sport! For the first time I sparred I got hit right in the nose and my eyes got watery and I just remember everybody saying “What is she going to do now?” I think my facial expression was almost like ‘kill mode’ then; I was like I’m going to go after them now! That pretty much what happened, I was pretty mean and tough. I have the mindset that once someone hits me it’s on! If they hit me one time clean I’m going to hit them back three times and those shots are going to be cleaner and harder than what they hit me with. That is the mindset that I have!

You are young enough at 21 years old that you could have remained an amateur and competed in the 2020 Olympics and still had a long pro career. Why did you turn pro?

Well, two Gold medals was something that no US boxer had ever done. Women boxers are struggling in professional boxing and I felt was not fair and it wasn’t right and I did not want to be an amateur anymore. I could win a Gold Medal with my eyes closed. And it must be true for I have two Gold Medals to show for it. I wanted something that was going to be a bigger feat and I thought that turning professional was the best option. I just won my Gold Medals and I felt that it was the right time. I think this was the right time to step into women’s boxing and get it back on the map. I figured I would give it six or seven years of my life and see what we can do in the sport. I can build my legacy during that time and also make it easier for the girls that are coming up behind me.

You fought as a middleweight at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. The amateur middleweight division has a limit of 165 lbs. You weighed 167 pounds for your pro debut, which is closer to the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Do you plan to fight as a middleweight or a super middleweight?



I’m a skinny little girl. The last fight I was not worried about weight too much. I thought I was more like 165 pounds for my pro debut. I know professionally the weight division is 160 or 168, so I knew that for the first fight trying to get down to 160 pounds was going to be hard for I have not lost weight in a very long time; but I think going forward I can drop the weight if needed and fight at 160 or 168. I don’t think I can fight heavier than 168. The lowest that I could possibly go would be 154, but now we are just talking and I don’t have a fight at that weight right now; but I think 160 and 168 are the divisions for me.

You will have a hometown audience this Friday since Flint is only 70 miles north of Detroit. It will be a packed house and the crowd will be loud. How will you handle the pressure from the crowd?

There is no pressure for me! I want everybody to come out and see me fight as a pro. I’ve been doing all this training and running and preparation for this fight, I want everybody to come out and watch me. I want to show them that hard work pays off; so I’m really excited. I’m going to go out there and put the paws on her and make it a good night.

I’m always excited to be boxing and to box in front of your hometown fans makes it even better. So I think I’m more excited than being nervous for the fight.

Do you feel that you are going to be pressured to go for a knockout with the crowd?

I’m just going to stick with the game plan for the fight and if a knockout comes along then that is great. I want to get a knockout and look good for the fans but I’m not going to try and force it. You know how some boxers are more about pleasing the crowd; I’m more about sticking to the game plan for the fight.

What do you know about your opponent? Have you watched films of your opponent?

I don’t know too much about her, I know about her record, I have seen some tape of her. I think that based on her record she has more experience than me. I don’t think that she can beat me. I don’t think any woman can beat me.

After the 2012 Games, you had a few television appearances, but you did not receive the accolades and publicity that was given to other American gold-medal Olympians. Now – after two Gold Medals – you are receiving the buzz, the praise and the red carpet. How are you handling your fame and celebrity status?

I just take it day by day I just focus on the things that I can control and that is boxing in the ring. I have a record of 78-1 as an amateur. At first I was bothered by not getting as much publicity after the first Olympics but I didn’t let that bother me going forward.

And now that I think about it, I don’t think I would have been ready for the fame of being a pro at the age of 17. I don’t think I would have been able to handle it at that age. Now that I’m 21, I’m a little older and wiser. I appreciate a lot of things more now. I take picture and sign autographs for fans every day. I don’t take it for granted.

I have a strong team behind me that will keep me grounded and that is really important going forward. So I know that boxing comes first and that is what I’m focusing on. I feel that I’m blessed for what I have now and I pray a lot. I’m not a perfect person and I know that I have my moments before fight time and I’m alright with that. So at the end of the day I like the situation that I’m in right now.

If everything goes according to plan come this Friday, when do you plan to fight again?

My team and I want to fight up to 5-8 times this year, so that means that I’m almost fighting every other month. I hope to fight again in May and then after that fight hopefully again in July. But it going to depend also on how I feel after some fights. If I feel that I need an extra break or something.

I would like to try to have a two week break after the fight to rest and heal and then get back in the gym preparing for the next fight. That is what we are hoping for.

What is your goal for boxing today and once you are done with the sport?

My first goal is to become a champion and then I want to get boxing back to the public and grab people’s attention for women’s boxing. I want women to be respected as equal and give us the opportunity. I want to go down in history as one of the best female boxers in the sport. I want people to mention my name when they talk about who was the best female boxer in the sport.

I want my name to be mentioned with the likes of Laila Ali, Lucia Riker, Christy Martin, and Ann Wolfe. They have won championships and are house hold names to many boxing fans. I want to be considered one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves. I want to exceed those ladies in the sport of boxing.

Talk about how you got the nickname T-Rex.

It started when I was about eleven years old, my nickname then was Rex; which was short for Clarissa. So I had a boy name in the gym.

One of the names that my sparring partner said was what is your nickname going to be? I didn’t know. One of the names he mentioned was “Chocolate Thunder?” And I remember telling him that I’m not a stripper, I’m not going to use a name like that; so then he said what about “T-Rex” because when you were little you had short arms and you were a monster in the ring. My sparring partner said that is one of the most dangerous dinosaurs and then name sort of stuck.

Is there anything you want your fans to know about you?

I’m a real down to earth person. I love my fans and I love the sport of boxing. I want to thank people for coming out to watch the fight this Friday in person or on TV. This is only the beginning.

Shields will already go down in history as the only American boxer to capture back-to-back gold medals at the Olympic Games. Shields captured her first Olympic Gold at 17-years-old in the inaugural women’s boxing competition at the 2012 London Games. She won her second gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The 21-year old Shields accumulated a 77-1 amateur record before turning pro this past November. This Friday she will compete for the vacant NABF middleweight championship. It may be only her second pro fight this Friday but her career projection promises to be a lot like fellow Flint native Floyd Mayweather, who won his first world title when he was 21.