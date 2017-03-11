Commey defeats Slimani; Lawson and Micah win in Accra, Ghana

Boxing News

Richard Commey is back on title track after defeating Belgian based Tunesian Hedi Slimani by unanimous decision at the Bukom Boxing arena of Accra, Ghana in front of the actual and former President of the country. Many personalities as Azumah Nelson, Alfred Kotey and Ike “Bazouka” Quartey were in attendance.

It was hard fought from the beginning and both had their moments throughout the fight with local star Commey having the edge in most of the rounds. Commey suffered a cut above the left eye in round 6. Commey had a big round 7 a round in which Simani was cut below the left eye. Both boxers went toe to toe in the last round and it was scored 116-113, 116-111 and 117-111. Commey won the vacant WBC Intl Silver lightweight.

Most impressive was Duke Micah who faced Mexican Jonathan Aquilar. The visitor did well until his corner pulled him out after round 8 with a injured left arm. Micah won the vacant WBC Intl bantamweight title.

Fredrick Lawson was lucky to earn the decision against Jamaican Sakima Mullings who almost pulled of an upset. Lawson was too cautious and let the initiative too much to the visitor who was stealing the rounds with his activity. It was scored 116-113, 114-114 and a ridiculous wide 119-109. Lawson won the vacant WBC Intl Silver welterweight title.

The show is promoted by Michael Amoo Bediako of Streetwise promotions and Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports management to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the independence of Ghana.