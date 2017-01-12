Boxing News

Commey parts ways with Sauerland Promotions

World ranked lightweight contender Richard Commey (24-2-0, 22 KOs) has parted ways with Sauerland Promotions, effectively immediately, it was announced today by his manager Michael Amoo-Bediako of Streetwise Management. Sauerland exercised their right to terminate Commey’s contract after he lost a close split decision to Robert Easter in a world title fight last September, then lost a split decision to Denis Shafikov in an eliminator last month.

Amoo-Bediako stated that he has already received many calls in regards to Richard, who is currently rated WBC #10.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.