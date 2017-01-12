Commey parts ways with Sauerland Promotions

Boxing News

World ranked lightweight contender Richard Commey (24-2-0, 22 KOs) has parted ways with Sauerland Promotions, effectively immediately, it was announced today by his manager Michael Amoo-Bediako of Streetwise Management. Sauerland exercised their right to terminate Commey’s contract after he lost a close split decision to Robert Easter in a world title fight last September, then lost a split decision to Denis Shafikov in an eliminator last month.

Amoo-Bediako stated that he has already received many calls in regards to Richard, who is currently rated WBC #10.