Commey – Slimani main event in Accra, Ghana

Boxing News

On March 11 Richard Commey will face Belgian Hedi Slimani in the main event of a big show promoted by Michael Amoo Bediako of Streetwise promotions and Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports management to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the independence of Ghana.

Commey, 24-2, lost a very disputed IBF eliminator against Denis Shafikov and will now try to rebounce against Belgian based Tunisian Slimani, 26-2. The fight for the vacant WBC Intl Silver lightweight title will take place at the famous Bukom boxing arena of Accra.

Commey-Slimani is part of a triple header. Undefeated Duke Micah, 19-0, will face Mexican Jonathan Aquilar, 17-4, for the vacant WBC Intl bantamweight title. The third titlefight will see Fredrick Lawson, 24-1, will have Sakima Mullings, 19-2, in the opposite corner for the vacant WBC Intl Silver welterweight title.

WBC Vice President Houcine Houichi will supervise the 3 bouts.