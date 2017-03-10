Commey – Slimani make weight in Accra, Ghana

Boxing News



Moments ago Richard Commey and Hedi Slimani needed two trips to the scales before both made 61,00kg/134,5lbs. They will battle tomorrow for the vacant WBC Intl Silver lightweight at the Bukom Boxing arena of Accra, Ghana.

Part of the WBC triple header will be:

vacant WBC Intl bantamweight title

Duke Micah, 19-0, (52,5kg/115,7lbs) vs Jonathan Aquilar, 17-4, (53,0kg/116,8lbs)

vacant WBC Intl Silver welterweight title

Fredrick Lawson, 24-1, (66,0kg/145,5lbs) vs Sakima Mullings, 19-2, (66,3kg/146,6lbs)

The show is promoted by Michael Amoo Bediako of Streetwise promotions and Jacob Zwennes of Errol Hawk Sports management to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the independence of Ghana.